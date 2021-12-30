Cathay Pacific suspends all long-haul cargo flights after Hong Kong ramps up aircrew quarantine

Cathay Pacific is suspending all long-haul cargo flights with immediate effect for seven days after the Hong Kong authorities tightened Covid-19 quarantine requirements for aircrew from three days mandatory confinement at a designated hotel to seven days, the South China Morning Post wrote on Thursday.
In an internal memo obtained by the Post, the airline said the new quarantine requirement would come into effect after midnight on Friday.
In a memo to staff, the airline said it would need to activate closed-loop operations for cargo crew, which requires staff to volunteer for a lengthy stint away from home of up to several weeks.
The airline cancelled 17 of its 61 passenger flights on Friday along with five out of 17 for cargo.
The tightening of rules for the industry reflects the government’s desire to protect its zero-Covid policy, in line with mainland China, and to ensure the long-awaited resumption of quarantine-free cross-border travel.
Cathay is the fifth-largest cargo airline in the world by capacity offered.
Separately, British Airways formally extended the cancellation of flights to and from Hong Kong until March.
