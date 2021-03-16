Cathay Pacific returns to Brussels with cargo flights

One week ago, we reported that Cathay Pacific delivered the first Fosun Pharma / BioNTech vaccines from Europe to Hong Kong and beyond. That first batch departed from Frankfurt.

We can now confirm that Cathay Pacific Cargo returns to Brussels Airport until June with cargo flights between the Belgian capital and Hong Kong. The flights are planned until June and the schedule will be adapted to market demand and the latest developments. The first Boeing 777 flights were operated on 11 March, as shown in our forum.

The airline sees a growing demand for air freight flights between Belgium and Hong Kong, as the leading freight and logistics hub in Asia. Cathay Pacific Cargo is a member of the Pharma Aero alliance and operates a Pharma Corridor between the CEIV Pharma airport communities at Brussels and Hong Kong International Airport.

Cathay Pacific Head of Cargo Europe Jansen Stafford says: “Although this is a temporary addition to our freight network for the time being, to respond to the growing demand in the market, today’s news is a boost for everyone in our Cargo, Engineering and Airport teams who have been working extremely hard recently, we are very happy to be back in Brussels and to support the market demand from Belgium and beyond.”

Geert Aerts, Director Cargo & Logistics at Brussels Airport: “The increasing number of corona vaccines produced confirms Belgium’s position as an important location for vaccine manufacturers. We are proud of the contribution we can make to the logistics of Covid-19 vaccines to other parts of the world. In addition, we look forward to welcoming Cathay Pacific again, reconnecting the two CEIV Pharma certified centres.”

Passenger flights between Brussels and Hong Kong were definitively axed in November 2020.

Brussels, March 15, 2021