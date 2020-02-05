Cathay Pacific asks staff to take 3 weeks unpaid leave

Cathay Pacific has asked staff to take three weeks of unpaid leave to help it cope with the impact of the coronavirus.

The carrier had already been hit by the effect on passenger demand of several months of anti government protests in Hong Kong.

In a video message to the company’s 27,000 employees, airline boss Augustus Tang said they were being asked to take up to three weeks leave with no pay between March and June.

“I am hoping all of you will participate, from our frontline employees to our senior leaders, and share in our current challenges,” he said.

The airline said that preserving cash was “key to protecting” its business.

Earlier this week, Cathay announced it had cut services to mainland China and also on other international routes.

source: BBC News