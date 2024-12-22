Cathay Pacific apologises for 15-hour delay after unruly passenger disrupts Hong Kong-Boston flight

Cathay Pacific has issued an apology after an unruly passenger forced flight CX812 (Airbus A350-1000 reg. B-LXM), bound for Boston, to divert to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, causing a 15-hour delay for passengers.

The disruptive passenger, reportedly involved in physical assaults, was arrested in Tokyo. Due to safety guidelines and crew rest requirements, the flight returned to Hong Kong after the diversion. Passengers boarded the same plane with a fresh crew and a new flight number (CX812D), eventually departing for Boston at 10:45 on Sunday.

Cathay Pacific offered affected passengers meal vouchers or lounge access and confirmed the individual is now permanently banned from flying with the airline.

The incident highlights a growing global issue of unruly passenger behaviour, with recent data showing a rise in such incidents to one per 480 flights in 2023. Airlines, including Cathay, are enforcing strict penalties, including fines and potential jail time, to address the problem.