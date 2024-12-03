Cathay Pacific adds Brussels and Munich to its European network

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s flagship airline, has announced its expanded European network for summer 2025, featuring new direct flights to Munich and the resumption of service to Brussels.

This addition will bring the airline’s European destinations to 11, offering up to 93 weekly return flights between Hong Kong and Europe—an increase from the current 78 flights per week.

New Destinations and Schedules

Munich (Starting 16 June 2025) : Cathay Pacific will launch its inaugural passenger service to Munich with four weekly return flights. Flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays , departing Hong Kong at 01:10 and arriving in Munich at 07:55. Return flights leave Munich at 14:00, landing in Hong Kong the next morning at 06:55. Munich, known for its rich cultural heritage and role as an economic and transportation hub, joins Frankfurt as Cathay’s second destination in Germany.

: Brussels (Resuming 3 August 2025) : The Belgian capital will see four weekly direct flights, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays . Initial flight times include a late-night departure from Hong Kong at 23:35, arriving in Brussels at 07:05 the next day. Return flights leave Brussels at 16:15, landing in Hong Kong the following morning at 09:45. From 13 August 2025, the schedule will adjust slightly with new timings.

:

Both routes will be serviced by the Airbus A350-900, featuring state-of-the-art cabin configurations, including fully flat beds in Business Class, spacious Premium Economy seating, and comfortable Economy cabins.

Strategic Expansion

This growth underlines Cathay Pacific’s commitment to the European market, where it has been a key player for over four decades. Lavinia Lau, Cathay’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, emphasized that these additions strengthen Hong Kong’s position as an international aviation hub. The new services aim to enhance connectivity between Asia-Pacific and Europe, leveraging Cathay’s extensive network and partnerships for onward travel.

Broader European Presence

Cathay Pacific’s enhanced schedule for summer 2025 includes:

Five daily flights to London.

to London. Daily flights to key cities such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Manchester, Milan, Paris, and Zurich .

. Four weekly flights to Madrid and Barcelona, with the latter being a seasonal summer service.

Travellers from Europe can connect through Cathay’s Hong Kong hub to a wide range of destinations across Asia-Pacific, including 19 cities in Mainland China served by Cathay and its low-cost carrier HK Express.

Cargo Operations

In addition to passenger services, Cathay Cargo will operate seven weekly freighter flights between Hong Kong and Europe in summer 2025, supporting trade and economic ties.

Long-Term Network Goals

By the end of 2025, the Cathay Group’s passenger network is projected to encompass 100 global destinations, reinforcing its position as a leading international airline.

These new routes to Munich and Brussels align with Cathay Pacific’s strategy to provide greater travel options for business and leisure travellers, enhance regional connectivity, and maintain its prominence in the competitive aviation market.