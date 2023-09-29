Cathay Group orders 32 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft

Cathay Group, based in Hong Kong, has confirmed its order for 32 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft to enhance and modernise its fleet. This purchase doubles the Cathay Group’s total orders for this aircraft type to 64, with 13 already delivered.

The new aircraft, including A321neo and A320neo models, will be used by Cathay Pacific and HK Express for routes mainly in China and Asia.

Airbus sees this as a significant step in Cathay’s growth plan and sustainability efforts, with the A320neo Family known for its fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions due to advanced technology. The A320neo Family is the world’s most popular single-aisle aircraft, with over 9,700 orders from more than 130 customers.