Cathay Group invests in 30 Airbus A330neo aircraft for fleet renewal

Cathay Group of Hong Kong has confirmed a firm order with Airbus for 30 A330-900 widebody aircraft as part of its mid-size widebody fleet renewal program. This decision will allow Cathay to upgrade its existing A330-300 fleet and expand its regional and long-range operations.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the new A330neo aircraft will enhance Cathay’s operational efficiency and contribute to its sustainability goals. Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam highlighted this investment as a commitment to both Hong Kong’s status as a premier international aviation hub and the airline’s modernisation and growth strategy.

The A330neo’s improved fuel efficiency and high comfort standards are expected to enhance customer experience and support Cathay’s target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Airbus CEO Christian Scherer acknowledged this order as a significant endorsement, emphasising the A330neo’s benefits in operational efficiency and environmental performance.

The A330-900 model boasts a range of 7,200 nautical miles and features the award-winning Airspace cabin. It is designed to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with aspirations to reach 100% SAF capability by 2030.

As of the end of July, the A330 Family has secured 1,805 firm orders from over 130 customers globally, with 1,469 aircraft currently in service on various routes.