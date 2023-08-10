Cathay Group intends to purchase 32 new single-aisle Airbus aircraft

The Cathay Group announces today its intention to purchase up to 32 Airbus A321neo and A320neo aircraft as it continues to invest in expanding and modernising its fleet, and growing flight connectivity at the Hong Kong international aviation hub. This will bring the Group’s new aircraft deliveries to up to more than 70.

These aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2029, and will join the fleets of Cathay Pacific and HK Express, principally serving destinations in the Chinese Mainland and elsewhere in Asia.

Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: “We are committed to investing in the long-term future of the Group and the Hong Kong international aviation hub, which is expected to grow exponentially with the operation of the Three-Runway System.

“These aircraft models have been serving Cathay Pacific and HK Express well, allowing us to strengthen the expansion of our Chinese Mainland and regional network for our customers.

“As we strive towards achieving our vision of becoming one of the world’s greatest service brands, we remain committed to continuously investing in our customer experience. These aircraft feature the latest technological enhancements to provide a quieter, more comfortable and more fuel-efficient journey for our customers.”

The Group has already taken delivery of 13 of its initial order for 32 A321neos that it placed in 2017. This intention to purchase will add up to another 32 single-aisle Airbus aircraft to the Group’s fleet.