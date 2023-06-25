Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 aborts take-off; emergency evacuation initiated after overheated undercarriage

On 24 June, a Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300 (registered B-KPQ) operated flight CX880 between Hong Kong and Los Angeles, United States. Due to a signal anomaly, the pilots decided to abort the take-off. The aircraft taxied back to the gate. The heavy usage of the brakes resulted in an overheated undercarriage.

An emergency evacuation was then initiated while emergency services rushed to the aircraft to provide assistance. A total of eighteen passengers suffered injuries during the evacuation. Ambulance officers treated them on site.

Eleven passengers who reported injuries needed to be sent to hospital for further treatment. There were 293 passengers and 17 crew members onboard the plane.

Sources indicate that the twelve tires deflated after the emergency stop.

Airport staff have also been deployed on-site for assistance.

