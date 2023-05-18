Cathay Pacific releases traffic figures for April 2023, showing strong demand for travel during the holiday period

Cathay Pacific has released its traffic figures for April 2023, showing strong demand for travel during the holiday period. The Cathay Pacific Group carried nearly six million passengers in the first four months of the year.

In April 2023, Cathay Pacific saw a significant increase in passenger numbers, with a 3,283% rise compared to April 2022. Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) also increased by 3,139% year-on-year.

The airline’s cargo business experienced an 18.4% increase in tonnage compared to April 2022, with cargo revenue tonne kilometres (RFTKs) rising by 93.3%. Despite a decrease in cargo load factor due to the holiday period, e-commerce demand from Hong Kong and mainland China remained strong.

Cathay Pacific plans to increase passenger flight capacity as they approach the peak summer travel season and resume services to Johannesburg and Chicago to expand their connectivity.

They are also adjusting their freighter network to reflect changes in trade flows and expect improved cargo demand in the coming weeks.