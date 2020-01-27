Caspian Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-83 overshoots runway and ends up on highway

On 27 January, a Caspian Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (EP-CPZ, built 1994) operated a domestic flight between Tehran Mehrabad Airport and Bandar-e Mahshahr, Iran.

During approach at the southwestern airport, however, the aircraft overshot the runway. The aircraft – carrying 135 passengers – ended up on a multi-lane highway and was seriously damaged. Passengers and crew members evacuated the aircraft. No one was seriously hurt. A video of the evacuation appeared on social media.

Caspian Airlines McDD MD-83 (EP-CPZ, built 1994) was seriously damaged in an overrun landing runway 13 at Mahshar Airport (OIAM), Iran with 135 onboard. The aircraft ended up across a multi-lane highway. No one was seriously hurt. @Aerospacetalk https://t.co/8Xy5uYZEOq pic.twitter.com/pH9RPTs93Z — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 27, 2020

A state TV reporter travelling on the plane told the broadcaster that the aircraft’s “back wheel had broken off, as we saw it was left on the runway” and said the plane had been moving with no wheels before it ground to a halt.

🇮🇷 Passengers evacuate a Caspian Air MD-83 in Mashahar, Iran. ▫️After landing the plane skids off the runway and stops on a street. pic.twitter.com/3gdKT6Okxk — air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) January 27, 2020