Carpatair’s first Airbus A319 painted and ready for flight

Carpatair, a regional airline registered in Romania, is taking important steps towards modernising its fleet. Carpatair owns a fleet of two Fokker 100 aircraft (YR-FZA and YR-FZB) and, with the newest member arriving, one Airbus A319 (YR-ABA).

The new aircraft was painted in the Carpatair colour scheme and operated the first test flights between Arad and Satu Mare.

The Airbus A319-100 is about 15 years old and is configured to carry up to 156 passengers. Since 22 February 2007, the aircraft has flown under the colours of easyJet with registration G-EZBK. Propulsion is provided by two CFM56-5B5/3 engines.

Carpatair currently offers charter, ACMI and dry- and wet-lease services.