Record results for Cargolux in 2022

The Cargolux Group, (Cargolux), achieved its best year on record in 2022:

Revenues of US$ 5.1 billion, an increase of 14.7% over 2021.

Profit After Tax of US$ 1.6 billion, an increase of 21.9% over 2021.

This financial result allows the further strengthening of the group’s Balance Sheet to enable the airline to remain resilient in weathering the expected volatility we expect in the industry.

Business highlights

Strong yields and high volumes during the first half of the year contributed to the company’s strong financial performance. A decline in demand in the second semester led to lower volumes and a virtual absence of peak season in 2022.

The market dynamic was significantly affected by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The closure of Russian airspace and Western sanctions on Russia impacted flight paths towards the Far East resulting in longer sectors being flown and increased operational costs. The conflict in Ukraine also severely affected supply chains which were already suffering from a lack of raw materials and products. The resulting uncertainty disrupted global commerce and affected the airline’s ability to operate optimally.

The Covid-19 pandemic continued to affect operations worldwide. As sanitary measures eased throughout the year, passenger capacity returned to the market softening demand for cargo space and bringing yields down.

At the end of December 2022, the total fleet of 30 aircraft comprised sixteen Boeing 747-400 freighters (10 B747-400Fs and 6 B747-400ERFs) and fourteen Boeing 747-8 freighters. This uniform fleet enables Cargolux to respond to changing market conditions in a flexible and timely manner.

Luxembourg, 26 April 2023