Cargolux selects Boeing 777-8 Freighter as preferred replacement for its Boeing 747-400 Freighter fleet

Boeing and Cargolux have announced today that the cargo airline has selected the Boeing 777-8 Freighter as the preferred solution to replace its Boeing 747-400 Freighter fleet.

The selection was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022.

“With the 777-8 Freighter being the preferred solution to replace our 747-400s, Cargolux is looking forward to continuing its ongoing relationship with Boeing,” said Richard Forson, president and CEO of Cargolux.

According to Boeing, the Boeing 777-8 Freighter is ideally suited for operators like Cargolux, creating a more sustainable and profitable future. The US aircraft manufacturer states: “With nearly identical payload and range capabilities as the 747-400 Freighter, the 777-8 Freighter will provide 30% better fuel efficiency and emissions and 25% better operating costs per tonne as the airplane to replace aging large freighters later this decade”.

“With the selection of our newest freighter as their preferred solution, Cargolux continues its long and enduring history with Boeing, integrating the 777-8F seamlessly into the airline’s all-747 cargo operations,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “With its investment in the 777-8 Freighter, Cargolux will operate the most advanced, fuel-efficient, twin-engine freighter in the industry. The 777-8 Freighter significantly reduces CO 2 emissions compared to previous models with a reduced noise footprint, helping to advance Cargolux’s commitment to sustainable operations.”

The announcement of Cargolux selecting the Boeing 777-8 Freighter did not include any detailed information on the number of aircraft that the cargo airline will order.

Boeing officially launched the Boeing 777-8 Freighter in January 2022 and has booked more than 50 orders for the model, including orders from Lufthansa, Ethiopian Airlines and launch customer Qatar Airways. First delivery of the Boeing 777-8 Freighter is anticipated in 2027.

21 July 2022

Photo: copyright © Boeing