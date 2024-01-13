Cargolux launches aerial firefighting unit

Luxembourg-based airline Cargolux has announced the launch of a new business unit, Aquarius Aerial Firefighting (Aquarius AFF), aimed at addressing the increasing global issue of wildfires.

Aquarius AFF will operate a fleet of 12 Air Tractor AT-802F Fire Boss aircraft, with the first three already delivered and expected to be ready for deployment by May 2024. The initiative, driven by a commitment to sustainability, intends to contribute to firefighting efforts, particularly in Europe, where there is a capacity shortfall.

Cargolux aims to utilise its experience and high safety standards to tackle the root causes of CO2 emissions associated with wildfires. Richard Forson, President & CEO of Cargolux, sees this venture as a responsible response to the growing problem of wildfires globally.