Cargolux inaugurates new service to Shannon

Cargolux is pleased to announce Shannon, Ireland, as the latest addition to its global network. The inaugural flight landed in Shannon on 9 June directly from Seattle. The weekly frequency is routed Los Angeles-Seattle-Shannon-Luxembourg, bolstering the airline’s transatlantic services. The introduction of Shannon is an opportunity for Cargolux to meet growing customer demand and expand its presence in the British Isles.

“This new frequency is a welcome development for Cargolux to connect with its global customers and expand services in the area. Shannon is a thriving commercial gateway, and we look forward to building our partnerships in the region”, says Domenico Ceci, Cargolux’s Executive Vice-President Sales & Marketing.

Cargolux has been operating ad hoc flights into Shannon for several years and this regular service cements the airline’s commitment to business in the region. This additional gateway in Europe offers commercial opportunities for overseas partners, an option that Cargolux is pleased to offer its customers.

Luxembourg, 10 June 2022