Cargolux delivers record 2024 profits amid E-commerce surge and geopolitical challenges

Cargolux has reported exceptional financial results for 2024, posting a net profit of US$448 million on revenues of US$3.3 billion, making it the strongest non-COVID year in the company’s history.

CEO Richard Forson credited the performance to the company’s agility and dedication to service amid geopolitical instability and shifting market dynamics. Rising e-commerce volumes, particularly from Northeast Asia, and high demand for charter services were key drivers.

Operational highlights included:

Luxcargo Handling’s successful takeover of Luxair’s ground operations at Luxembourg Airport.

Aquarius Aerial Firefighting's first deployment in Spain, marking a new operational chapter for the subsidiary.

Looking ahead to 2025, Cargolux faces challenges including U.S. import tariffs, EU sustainability regulations, and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Despite this, the airline remains optimistic as it celebrates its 55th anniversary, underscoring its resilience and industry leadership.