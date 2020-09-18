Cargolux adds Shenzhen to its global network

Cargolux is pleased to announce the launch of a new frequency to Shenzhen, China. The weekly frequency is routed Luxembourg-Bangkok-Shenzhen before returning westbound to Luxembourg via Bangkok with an additional stopover in Budapest. Shenzhen (SZX) is Cargolux’s 6th destination in mainland China, bolstering the company’s position as a leading provider of air cargo services in the region.

The latest addition to Cargolux’s extensive network is an opportunity for the airline to meet growing customer requirements while also exploring additional market opportunities. Shenzhen is China’s 4th busiest and the world’s 24th busiest cargo airport. The weekly scheduled all-cargo flight will further strengthen Cargolux’s footprint in the area.

For Domenico Ceci, Cargolux’s EVP Sales & Marketing, this addition is a welcome development: “Shenzhen is an important commercial gateway and this new frequency will allow us to better connect with customers in the region. This additional service between Europe and China will also offer seamless main-deck capacity between these two commercial centres.”

This inaugural flight marks the beginning of a regular service between Luxembourg and Shenzhen but the history between the Chinese airport and Cargolux goes back several decades. In November 1992, Cargolux was the first foreign airline, cargo or passenger, to land at Shenzhen airport.

Luxembourg, 18 September 2020