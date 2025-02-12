Belgium to receive first aerial firefighting aircraft with Cargolux’s AT-802 Fire Boss

Belgium is set to receive its first dedicated aerial firefighting aircraft, marking a significant step forward in the country’s wildfire response capabilities. The aircraft, an AT-802 Fire Boss, will be stationed at Zwartberg Airport in Genk, with a second unit to follow shortly after. This development reduces Belgium’s reliance on foreign firefighting assets from abroad and enhances its ability to respond rapidly to wildfires.

Until now, Belgium has had to rely on helicopters from the federal police equipped with water buckets or cooperation with neighboring countries such as France for aerial firefighting support. The introduction of the Fire Boss aircraft, which is operated by Cargolux’s newly launched subsidiary, Aquarius Aerial Firefighting (Aquarius AFF), is a game-changer.

The Fire Boss aircraft are amphibious and can operate from both land and water. They are designed to scoop up 3,000 liters of water while in motion, allowing them to quickly refill and return to active firefighting missions. This ability ensures a swift response to emergencies, with the aircraft capable of being airborne within 12 minutes in case of a fire outbreak.

Cargolux, a globally recognized cargo airline, announced the launch of Aquarius AFF, a new business unit dedicated to aerial firefighting. The unit aims to build a fleet of 12 AT-802F Fire Boss aircraft over three years, with the first three already delivered and expected to be operational by May 2024.

“The inauguration of Aquarius Aerial Firefighting as a new business unit of Cargolux is an exciting new chapter in the company’s history. Wildfires are becoming a growing global issue that requires a rapid response. As a responsible corporate citizen, we see it as our responsibility to help tackle this problem,” said Richard Forson, President & CEO of Cargolux.

Despite the promising new development, operational challenges remain. Currently, Cargolux does not yet have permission to conduct water scooping training in Limburg, requiring pilots to train at a dedicated water aerodrome on the France-Belgium border. However, authorities have indicated that in emergencies, water scooping could be authorized under strict supervision.

Zwartberg Airport was selected as the aircraft’s base due to its established flight school and the necessary certifications for operating this type of aircraft. The training program for firefighting pilots will be managed by the ‘Limburgse Vleugels’ flight school, reinforcing Belgium’s expertise in aerial firefighting operations.