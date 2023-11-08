Scary landing at Lanzarote in the Canary Islands for a plane that came from Gran Canaria

Scare at Lanzarote airport: a Canaryfly ATR72-500 plane registered EC-MSM coming from Tenerife North and Gran Canaria on flight PM618 suffered an aborted landing at noon this Tuesday, November 7, on runway 03 of the César Manrique airport complex.

The images from the live webcam of Lanzarote Airport, which broadcasts live what happens at the island’s airfield, captured the landing in detail.

The plane tried to land on the runway after 12:51. Upon touching the ground, the aircraft destabilised, it bounced first, colliding with the rear wheels and then with the front wheels. After the failed landing, the crew tried a second time without leaving the runway or returning to the air, but bounced again against the runway.

After bouncing several times, the aircraft returned to the air. And finally it managed to land successfully. Fortunately, there are no injuries to report.

Source: La Provincia, Flightradar24, Lanzarote webcam on YouTube