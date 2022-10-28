Canadair CL-415 crashes in Sicily during firefighting mission; two pilot-firefighters perish

On 27 October, a Canadair CL-415 firefighting aircraft (registered I-DPCN) with two pilot-firefighters on board was on a mission to extinguishing a vast fire on the slopes of the volcano Etna, Catania, Italy when the disaster occured. 

Shorly after the crash, emergency services were dispatched to the site. They could only determine the death of the two pilot-firefighters.

A search-and-rescue team has been deployed to recover the bodies of the pilots.

Source: Vigili Del Fuoco Italy

 

