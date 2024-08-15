Canada Jetlines, operating routes in Europe, announces immediate halt to flights and suspension of operations

Canada Jetlines has announced an immediate halt to all flights and a temporary suspension of its operations due to a lack of necessary financing. The airline, which had been focusing on value-driven leisure travel since it started operations in 2022, will be filing for creditor protection. Passengers with existing bookings are advised to seek refunds through their credit card companies.

This development comes after the recent resignation of four key executives, including CEO Brigitte Goersch, and follows a challenging period for the airline industry in Canada. Earlier this year, other Canadian airlines, including Lynx Air and Swoop, also ceased operations.

Canada Jetlines operated a small fleet of Airbus A320s and had recently expanded its routes and signed a partnership with Air Arabia Maroc. The airline also leased aircraft to Corendon Airlines in the Netherlands. It is currently uncertain if both airlines will be able to continue serving these routes after the suspension of Canada Jetlines.

Trading of its shares has been halted on Canada’s NEO exchange.

The sudden suspension highlights the ongoing struggles of new and smaller airlines in the Canadian market, especially in the face of financial pressures and competition.