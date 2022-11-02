Canada Jetlines gets green light from U.S. DOT to operate flights in the United States

The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has granted Canada Jetlines permission to operate flights to the United States.

For the moment, the company offers flights from its hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Western Canada, including the Toronto-Calgary and Toronto-Vancouver routes.

The new low-cost airline, however, has more ambitious plans.

“We look forward to expanding our international network as the United States is a prime market for Canadian travellers,” Eddy Doyle, President and CEO of Canada Jetlines said in a statement.

“With the winter months fast approaching, we know sun destinations will be a priority for leisure travel, and we intend to announce our first international destination later this month,” he added.