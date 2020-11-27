Calm Air ATR-42 leaves runway upon landing at Naujaat Airport, Canada

On 26 November, a Calm Air ATR-42 operated a domestic freight flight between Rankin Inlet and Naujaat, Nunavut, Canada. During landing at Naujaat, however, the aircraft left the runway.

The airline announced on Facebook that no passengers were on board the aircraft and that crew received medical evaluations. Calm Air has informed Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board of the incident.

The following pictures appeared on social media:

Background: Calm Air is a full service airline, offering passenger, charter and freight services in northern Manitoba and the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut. It is owned by Exchange Income Corporation with its main base in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

