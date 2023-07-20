Cabo Verde Airlines receives its first Boeing 737 MAX

Expanding its network, West African carrier will relaunch routes in Africa and to Europe, North America and South America

737-8 capabilities will enable airline to grow tourism across the archipelago of Cape Verde

Boeing and Cabo Verde Airlines today celebrated the delivery of the airline’s first fuel-efficient 737 MAX jet with a special event at its home base with officials and employees. As part of its new “take-off” rebranding, the airline’s 737-8 will reconnect the Cape Verdean diaspora and boost tourism for the island nation from Africa, Europe, North America and South America.

“This is a significant moment for Cabo Verde Airlines. With the addition of the Boeing 737-8, we continue to expand our fleet to pre-pandemic levels,” said Sara Pires, Cabo Verde Airlines’ CEO and president. “The delivery of an aeroplane with the capabilities of the 737-8 allows us to meet the growing travel demand to our archipelago country at the crossroads of four continents.”

Cabo Verde Airlines connects four continents with non-stop flights from its hubs in Praia and Sal. The 737-8 is part of the airline’s new “take-off” relaunch strategy. It aims to renew its fleet and expand its network to previously operated routes following the pandemic.

“The 737 MAX family is perfectly suited for Cabo Verde Airlines to serve prominent markets in Africa, Europe and North and South America, providing it with enhanced capability and flexibility across its network,” said Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa. “The 737-8, with its versatility and fuel efficiency, will support Cabo Verde Airlines’ goal of competing to win back market share.”

The 737 MAX aeroplane family delivers enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the aeroplanes it replaces.

PRAIA, Cape Verde, July 20, 2023