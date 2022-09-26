Airhub Airlines announces new ACMI contract with Cabo Verde Airlines

Airhub Airlines, a Maltese carrier specialising in ACMI, charter, and cargo operations sealed the wet-lease of one A320-200 to Cabo Verde Airlines, bearing the aircraft registration 9H-GTS. Cabo Verde Airlines is the flag carrier of the Republic of Cabo Verde is an active member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) since 2009.

“Our partnership with Cabo Verde Airlines further cements Airhub Airlines’ positioning as the ACMI service provider of choice for carriers around the globe,” said Haris Coloman, CEO of Airhub Airlines. The said partnership demonstrates Airhub Airlines’ capabilities to meet the requirements within the industry. Cabo Verde Airlines’ lease is a definitive statement of Airhub Airlines’ continuous success on its credibility and client satisfaction in ACMI services all year round.

Airhub Airlines’ A320-200 will be commercially deployed within Cabo Verde’s network with scheduled flights from their home base in West Africa through their destinations across Europe.

Malta, September 26, 2022