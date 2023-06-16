Bulgaria Air takes delivery of its first Airbus A220

Bulgaria Air, the flag carrier airline of Bulgaria, has received its first Airbus A220 aircraft on lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). The A220 will be used for both regional and international flights across Europe. Bulgaria Air will lease a total of seven A220s from ALC, including five A220-300s and two A220-100s. This is the latest-generation aircraft type from Airbus to join Bulgaria Air’s fleet, which already includes seven A320 aircraft.

The A220 offers increased operational flexibility with a range of up to 3,450 nm (6,390 km). It is purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market and features advanced aerodynamics, state-of-the-art materials, and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation engines. The aircraft provides superior comfort with the widest windows, largest seats, and overhead storage in its category, as well as a wide and quiet cabin.

The A220 supports Bulgaria Air’s commitment to aviation decarbonisation, as it delivers up to 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft. It also has 50% lower NOx emissions and a reduced noise footprint by 50% compared to older aircraft models.

Airbus has received nearly 800 orders for the A220 from 30 customers, with 265 aircraft already delivered. The A220 is in successful service with 16 airlines worldwide and has been enjoyed by over 90 million passengers. It operates on more than 1,100 routes and serves over 375 destinations globally.