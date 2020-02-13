Bulgaria Air launches  direct flights between Sofia and Valencia

On June 2 the national air carrier Bulgaria Air launches regular direct flights to Valencia – Spain’s third-largest city. The trip between Sofia and the magnetic city will be performed every Tuesday at convenient afternoon hours.

The one-way airline tickets to Valencia are at low prices starting from EUR 79, and the round-trip ones – from EUR 149. The ticket prices of Bulgaria Air include all airport taxes, 1 piece of hand baggage up to 10 kg, as well as a handbag or laptop, onboard catering and free check-in.

With the launch of the new flights to Valencia, this will be the fifth destination in Spain to which the national air carrier Bulgaria Air is flying. The airline currently operates regular flights to Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Malaga and Madrid.

Expanding the portfolio of destinations is also part of the long-term development strategy of Bulgaria Air and a further step towards providing a wide range of travel options for the passengers. Only a month ago the national carrier officially announced another new direct line – the one to Saint Petersburg. The flights from Sofia to St. Petersburg and back will be performed every Wednesday and Saturday, the first of which will start on April 18. There are also convenient