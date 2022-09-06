Brussels Airport and Brussels Airlines launch new “Baggage drop-off”

At Brussels Airport, passengers flying with Brussels Airlines can make use of a new system to check in their baggage themselves. Since this summer, passengers who are checked in online can use their boarding pass to print the baggage label for their suitcase at one of the 16 kiosks at the airport and then place the baggage on one of the six luggage belts. The “Baggage drop-off” results in considerable time-saving for the passengers. The new system was gradually taken in use over the summer holidays and is now fully operational.

This summer, Brussels Airport introduced a new system to allow passengers to check in their baggage themselves at the airport. Using their boarding pass, passengers for short and medium haul destinations operated by Brussels Airlines and the other companies in the Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian), can now print out their own baggage label and check in their suitcase themselves. For this, a new zone has been installed near check-in row 4, featuring 16 label kiosks and 6 bag drops where the suitcase is weighed and placed on the belt to the baggage hall. Agents of Brussels Airlines can help the passengers if assistance is desired.

This Baggage drop-off offers significant time savings for passengers as more passengers can present their bags at the same time. Since more than 75% of the passengers of Brussels Airlines already check in at home and have their boarding pass with them, they can check in their suitcase and continue their journey quicker using this system. With this Baggage drop-off, up to 400 passengers per hour can check in their baggage. Passengers can of course also still make use of the manned check-in desks.

This system was systematically deployed during the summer holidays and is now fully operational. During the months of July and August, already 35.000 suitcases, or almost 10% of the suitcases of the short and medium haul flights of the Lufthansa Group, were checked in using the Baggage drop-off. This is an extensive pilot during which the system will be closely monitored, with a view to expansion possibilities in the future.