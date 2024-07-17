Brussels Airlines partners with Tomorrowland for the 12th year, promoting sustainability with new initiatives

Brussels Airlines will transport over 14,000 festivalgoers from 122 nationalities to the 20th edition of Tomorrowland in July, celebrating its partnership with the renowned music festival for the 12th year.

The airline introduces its new Airbus A320neo, Amare (OO-SBB), featuring augmented reality and a state-of-the-art sound system.

Emphasising sustainability, Brussels Airlines will offset the carbon emissions of six party flights through investments in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and climate protection projects, reducing CO2 emissions by 96 tonnes.

The festival will host 800 artists on 16 stages, attracting 400,000 attendees. Special #TMLpartyflights, live DJ sets at high altitudes, and unique airport experiences enhance the Tomorrowland journey.