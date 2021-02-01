Brussels Airlines’ last Airbus A330-200 on the way to Twente Airport, The Netherlands, to be dismantled

André Orban
Premium Economy class in Brussels Airlines’ Airbus A330-200 OO-SFZ © Bart Noëth

Today, 1 February 2021, at 12:00 (UTC+1), Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-200 registered OO-SFZ will leave Brussels Airport for the last time. The destination is Twente Airport (Enschede) in The Netherlands, where the plane will be dismantled and recycled by the specialised company AELS (Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions).

Its fate is similar to that of its sister aircraft OO-SFY, which flew to Twente in August 2019.

OO-SFZ was the last Airbus A330-200 still active with Brussels Airlines, although it had been grounded for months due to the coronavirus crisis. It arrived in Brussels on 19 March 2012 in full livery, coming from sister company SWISS.

Brussels Airlines’ long-haul fleet is now exclusively composed of Airbus A330-300s.

Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-200 OO-SFZ © Skystef

Aviation24.be features a trip report Brussels-Washington onboard this OO-SFZ aircraft.

 

