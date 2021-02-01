Brussels Airlines’ last Airbus A330-200 on the way to Twente Airport, The Netherlands, to be dismantled

Today, 1 February 2021, at 12:00 (UTC+1), Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-200 registered OO-SFZ will leave Brussels Airport for the last time. The destination is Twente Airport (Enschede) in The Netherlands, where the plane will be dismantled and recycled by the specialised company AELS (Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions).

Its fate is similar to that of its sister aircraft OO-SFY, which flew to Twente in August 2019.

OO-SFZ was the last Airbus A330-200 still active with Brussels Airlines, although it had been grounded for months due to the coronavirus crisis. It arrived in Brussels on 19 March 2012 in full livery, coming from sister company SWISS. It was first delivered on 11 December 1998 to Swissair.

Brussels Airlines’ long-haul fleet is now exclusively composed of Airbus A330-300s.

Aviation24.be features a trip report Brussels-Washington onboard this OO-SFZ aircraft.

UPDATE 01/02/2021 16:00

The flight to Twente seems postponed to a later date (3 February at 11:00). Some engine runs or maintenance works were carried out Monday morning in front of the hangar between 08:00 and 12:00, but nothing more.