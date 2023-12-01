Breeze Airways CEO plans expansion into international flights

Breeze Airways, a rapidly growing low-cost carrier in the United States, is eyeing expansion beyond domestic routes to include international destinations. CEO David Neeleman indicated the airline’s interest in seeking approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly to international sun destinations and parts of Europe.

This expansion aligns with the company’s mission to serve areas with limited or no air service, presenting numerous market opportunities. Breeze’s recent addition of new routes, such as Plattsburgh, New York, and Ogden, Utah, exemplifies its commitment to offering affordable and convenient travel options to underserved regions.

The airline operates on a low-cost model with various fare options and aims to provide unique perks to travellers.