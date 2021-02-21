Braking incident with Ryanair aircraft at Dublin airport

One of our readers who was spotting at Dublin Airport sent us photographs of a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 which suffered a braking incident upon arrival at the airport shortly after 11:00 this Sunday morning.

The 13-year-old plane registered EI-DWD landed on runway 28L after operating flight FR205 from London Stansted but, when the plane touched down, there was an overheat warning for the brakes.

The pilot had radioed a Mayday emergency call to air traffic controllers in Dublin. The tower controller told the pilot that there had been smoke on landing.

No less than 5 emergency vehicles immediately rushed to the aeroplane, but smoke had disappeared. Passengers disembarked normally.