Swedish airline BRA started flights between Helsinki Airport and Stockholm Bromma Airport

Swedish airline BRA, Braathens Regional Airlines, started a connection between Helsinki Airport and Bromma Stockholm Airport on September 12, 2022.

The connection between the two Nordic capitals is the company’s second international route after the pandemic and is in line with BRA’s long-term strategy of expansion outside Sweden. For travellers from Finland, the direct route also offers easy connections to all of BRA’s domestic destinations in Sweden.

The route is operated with ATR-72 every day of the week except Saturdays.