Braathens Regional Airways files for reorganisation under bankruptcy protection

The Norwegian-owned Swedish regional airline Braathens Regional Airways AB filed for court-administered reorganisation under bankruptcy protection with the Swedish district court on Monday 6 April, as reported by the Swedish daily newspaper “Expressen”. The airline had previously announced on its website that all flights would be suspended until further notice. However, the airline is aiming to resume flight operations after restructuring by the end of summer.

According to “Expressen”, the 600 employees will receive their resignation in the next few days. During the insolvency proceedings, only around 20 employees should be involved in the restructuring plan. The aim is to save the airline even under exceptional market conditions, said the lawyer Nils Åberg, who was appointed bankruptcy administrator.

The airline operates ACMI services between several domestic destinations within Sweden for its sister company and virtual airline BRA Braathens Regional Airlines and ad hoc charter services. Its fleet consists of 14 ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 aircraft.