Braathens Regional Airlines successfully concludes restructuring process

Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) announces the successful completion of its reconstruction plan, approved by creditors and the Solna district court on February 16th, now fully legally enforceable. This achievement establishes sustainable financial foundations for the company’s future operations.

Ulrika Matsgård, Group CEO, expresses gratitude to customers, employees, and partners for their support during the process. The airline aims to continue offering sustainable, punctual travel options with high service standards domestically in Sweden and across Europe.

Throughout the reconstruction, the focus has been on enhancing operations, strengthening financial stability, and renegotiating customer and supplier agreements. Shareholders have also contributed SEK 114 million (EUR 10 million) to support the company.

Per G. Braathen, Chairman and Owner, emphasises the airline’s commitment to preserving Sweden’s aviation infrastructure, extending thanks to supporters. Braathens Regional Airlines intends to continue its sustainability efforts and ensure connectivity for another 25 years.

Following the reconstruction, the airline will concentrate on three key areas: domestic flights in Sweden, charter traffic for tour operators, and crewed flights for other airlines. Notable achievements include a recent agreement with Austrian Airlines for flights in and around Austria.

Reconstructor Nils Åberg expresses confidence in Braathens Regional Airlines’ ability to drive business development, citing implemented improvements for financial stability.

Braathens Regional Airlines maintains a fleet plan of 21 aircraft and has a history of top-ranking customer service and punctuality. The company is recognised for its sustainability initiatives, being the first airline to obtain environmental certification and offer SAF-tickets to passengers.