Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) increases frequencies between Stockholm Bromma and Helsinki

In September, the regional airline BRA reopened its route between Stockholm-Bromma and Helsinki after a short break during the pandemic. As a result of increased demand, the airline is now choosing to double the number of departures between Stockholm-Bromma and Helsinki and adjust the timetable so that it is adapted to people travelling on business.

“It feels incredibly funny that the demand for our line between Helsinki and Stockholm-Bromma has been so high. Thanks to autumn’s excellent booking situation, we are now choosing to double the number of departures. This investment is completely in line with BRA’s long-term strategy of expansion even outside Sweden’s borders,” says Martin Erkenborn, Commercial Manager at BRA.

Starting on January 30, BRA offers two daily departures from Stockholm-Bromma to Helsinki. In connection with the increase, the company is also adjusting the timetable so that it enables departure to Helsinki in the morning and return home in the afternoon. For passengers travelling from Helsinki to Stockholm, there are good opportunities to travel further domestically with a shorter stop at Bromma.

New timetable from Stockholm-Bromma to Helsinki:

Monday – Friday (local times)

Bromma – Helsinki

08:05 – 10:15

14:30 – 16:15

Helsinki – Bromma

10:45 – 10:55

17:10 – 17:20

Sundays (local times):

Bromma – Helsinki 14.00-16.10

Helsinki – Bromma 16.55-17.05

Between Bromma and Helsinki, BRA flies with the fuel-efficient and most climate-smart aircraft type ATR 72-600 with seats for 72 passengers. At the time of booking, it is possible to choose a Bio flight ticket with a 50 percent admixture of biofuel.