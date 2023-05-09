Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) has Sweden’s most satisfied air travellers according to the Swedish Quality Index

The Swedish Quality Index today published its industry report on passenger transport. At the top among the airlines is BRA with the highest customer satisfaction in the industry.

For the eighteenth year, the Swedish Quality Index has measured travellers’ perceptions of buses, trains and flights. The actors at the top, with continued good reviews, are recognisable from previous measurements. BRA has regained the top position among the airlines with the most satisfied customers in Sweden.

“I am extremely proud and happy about the fine rating our customers give us, which in this case places us at the top of all airlines in the Swedish Quality Index survey of customer satisfaction. I want to share this award with all the colleagues at BRA who every day do their utmost to give our customers a really good travel experience, both in the air and on the ground. We have had a couple of eventful years behind us and the fact that we managed to keep the customers’ trust in this way is outstanding credit for all employees“, says Ulrika Matsgård, CEO of BRA.

The survey was carried out during March and April this year and the results are based on 2265 interviews. Looking at the entire transport industry, BRA lands in third place after the bus company bus4you and the train company MTRX.

The result of SQI 2023 – airline category

1: BRA 69.8

2: SAS 67.1

3: Norwegian 66.8

2023-05-08 15:42