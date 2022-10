Next February, Swedish airline BRA (Braathens Regional Airlines) will launch a new seasonal service between Gothenburg and Lyon.

The Swedish regional airline will offer two flights a week between Gothenburg Landvetter and Lyon Saint-Exupéry from 20 February to 24 March 2023, operated by the Estonian airline NyxAir with Saab 2000 aircraft.

BRA will have no competition on this route, the only outside Scandinavia in its flight schedule.