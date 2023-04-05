BRA to fly to Visby (Gotland island) from Ängelholm and Norrköping during summer

BRA strengthens its position as Sweden’s domestic airline and today launches three domestic routes starting on July 3. One of the high summer routes is the popular direct route between Ängelholm and Visby.

“We are incredibly happy to once again offer our customers a direct line between two of Sweden’s most popular holiday regions. Demand for the direct line between Ängelholm and Visby was great last summer and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board again this summer,” says Martin Erkenborn, Commercial Manager at BRA.

The new direct route between Ängelholm and Visby operates two days a week between July 5 and August 13.

“It is very gratifying that BRA is betting on a direct line between Ängelholm Helsingborg Airport and Visby this summer. The fact that we can offer our residents and travellers a direct line to Visby this summer is very nice. The line opens up new opportunities for the hospitality industry in both our region and Gotland. We are proud of the collaboration we have with BRA and their continued investment in our airport,” says Ulf Svensson, acting CEO at Ängelholm Helsingborg Airport.

BRA flies between Ängelholm and Visby with the fuel-efficient and most climate-smart regional aircraft ATR 72-600 with room for 72 passengers. At the time of booking, it is possible to choose a Bioflygticket with a 50 percent admixture of biofuel.

Ängelholm – Visby

Wednesdays at 13:35

Sundays at 16.50

Visby – Ängelholm

Wednesdays at 15.10

Sundays at 18.30

BRA flies directly from Norrköping to Visby this summer

Another one of this summer’s routes is the popular direct route between Norrköping and Visby, which the company reopened last summer after a break during the pandemic.

Starting just in time for the holidays, BRA resumes the direct line between Norrköping and Visby. The high summer line operates 2 days a week during the period 5 July to 13 August.

“We are incredibly happy to once again offer our customers a direct line between two of Sweden’s most popular summer destinations. The demand for the direct route between Norrköping and Visby was great last summer and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board again this summer,” says Martin Erkenborn, Commercial Manager at BRA.

“By offering flights from Norrköping to Visby, we make it easier for the region’s residents to visit beautiful Gotland and for Gotlanders to reach the mainland and what our city has to offer in the hospitality industry. Therefore, we are happy that the airline BRA wants to continue investing in Norrköping and this summer route,” says Peter Jansson, CEO, Norrköping Airport.

Between Norrköping and Visby, BRA flies with the fuel-efficient and most climate-smart regional aircraft ATR 72-600 with room for 72 passengers. At the time of booking, it is possible to choose a Bioflygticket with a 50 percent admixture of biofuel.

Schedule:

Norrköping – Visby

Wednesdays at 19.10

Sundays at 15.20

Visby – Norrköping

Wednesdays at 18.15

Sundays at 14.20

