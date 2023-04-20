BRA to enhance its presence at Visby Airport with two new international routes to Oslo and Aarhus

”It feels really great that BRA will launch two new international routes, which will create opportunities for new visitors to experience our wonderful island – Norwegians and Danes are both important target groups for Gotland. Seen from the perspective of people from Gotland, it will now also be convenient to visit both Norway and Denmark this summer”, says Gunnar Jonasson, airport director at Visby Airport.

The direct route between Visby and Oslo will be flown on Thursdays and Sundays between July 6 and August 13, while the Visby?Århus route will be flown on Mondays and Fridays from July 3 to August 11. Both routes will be operated by the fuel-efficient, climate-smart ATR 72?600 regional aircraft, with seating for 72 passengers. In adding the new routes, BRA strengthens its position at Visby Airport, from which the carrier will fly to a total of seven different destinations.

”We are really pleased that now even more direct routes will be launched from Visby this summer. Gotland with the city of Visby is an incredibly important region for us, so it feels especially good that we are now connecting Gotland with other parts of Scandinavia. This investment is fully in line with our long-term strategy to fortify our position as an airline in Gotland and with our plan to expand beyond Sweden’s borders”, says Martin Erkenborn, Chief Commercial Officer at BRA.

Along with BRA’s direct service to Gothenburg, Malmö, Norrköping, Ängelholm/Helsingborg and now also Oslo and Århus, Visby Airport’s passengers can now fly to Stockholm (Arlanda and Bromma) and Helsinki this summer. The airport also offers charter departures to both Greece and Spain.

BRA will serve the route Visby Airport (VBY) ? Oslo Airport, Gardermoen (OSL) starting July 6 as well as Visby Airport ?Aarhus Airport (AAR) starting July 3. The price of a one-way ticket is from SEK 999, and tickets are now on sale at www.flygbra.se.