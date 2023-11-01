BRA strengthens its aircraft fleet with its first Airbus A320

Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) has expanded its aircraft fleet with the addition of its first Airbus A320. This marks the 19th aircraft for the airline, which will primarily serve Apollo’s customers travelling between Scandinavia and southern Europe.

The new Airbus 320 is part of BRA’s growth plan as a charter flight provider, offering passengers comfortable seating and a modern cabin design. The aircraft is leased from Macquarie Aircraft Leasing and has undergone interior and exterior cabin enhancements.

BRA’s Operations Manager, Fredrik Matseng, expressed enthusiasm about introducing the Airbus 320 to the fleet, with plans for two more to be delivered in November. The current fleet includes 14 ATR 72-600 and four Airbus 319 aircraft.