BRA offers direct flights between Skellefteå and Gothenburg this summer

BRA (Braathens Regional Airways AB) strengthens its position as Sweden’s domestic airline and today launches three domestic mid-summer routes starting on July 3. One of the routes is the long-awaited direct route between Skellefteå and Gothenburg.

With flights starting just in time for the holidays, BRA resumes direct traffic between Gothenburg and Skellefteå. The high summer line operates on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the period from 4 July to 12 August. In addition to the direct route to Gothenburg, BRA also operates the route Skellefteå – Stockholm Bromma on Sundays and Thursdays all year round.

“We are incredibly happy to once again offer our customers a direct line between Skellefteå and Gothenburg. The demand on the line was beyond all expectations last summer and we really look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board again this summer,” says Martin Erkenborn, Commercial Manager at BRA.

“We are extremely happy that BRA has decided to operate Skellefteå – Gothenburg again this summer as the flight line is high on our wish list. The strong development of the Skellefteå region needs an increased range of travel options, which in turn creates the conditions for continued growth. The flight line to and from Gothenburg creates new opportunities for both business travellers, private travellers and tourism,” says Robert Lindberg, CEO of Skellefteå Airport.

Between Skellefteå and Gothenburg, BRA flies with the fuel-efficient and most climate-smart regional aircraft ATR 72-600 with room for 72 passengers. At the time of booking, you are offered the option of choosing Bioflygticket with a 50 percent mix of biofuel.

Schedule:

Skellefteå – Gothenburg

Tuesdays at 14.25

Saturdays at 13.10

Gothenburg – Skellefteå

Tuesdays at 09.30

Saturdays at 10.25

2023-04-05 11:50