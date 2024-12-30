BRA farewell flight from Bromma draws heart in sky over Stockholm

Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) marked its final flight from Visby to Stockholm Bromma (TF427 op. ATR72-600 reg. SE-MKK) by flying a heart-shaped path over western Stockholm before landing.

The gesture, visible on radar and followed by thousands, symbolised a dignified farewell as the airline relocates to Stockholm Arlanda Airport next year under a 6 billion kronor agreement with SAS.

After this flight, the ATR72-600 operated a ferry flight TF9806 to relocate to Stockholm Arlanda. Bromma Airport will close to make way for the new Bromma Park City, with development expected to begin by 2040.

BRA’s commercial manager, Christian Sanden, reflected on the importance of the Visby-Bromma route and described the heart formation as a planned tribute to their time at the airport.