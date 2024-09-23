Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 demonstrator nears supersonic flight with record fourth test

Boom’s XB-1 aircraft, a prototype for the upcoming Overture supersonic airliner, completed its fourth test flight on September 21, 2024, progressing toward supersonic speeds.

The test, which reached Mach 0.617 (313 knots), was the fastest so far. It also marked the first use of the flutter excitation system (FES), which helps manage structural vibrations.

Key tests during the flight included handling quality checks, elevated g-force manoeuvres at 2.78g, and retraction of the landing gear at maximum safe speed.

Chief Test Pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg flew the 48-minute flight, which reached an altitude of 16,150 feet. The XB-1 continues to move closer to breaking the sound barrier, with supersonic tests expected soon.