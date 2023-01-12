Bonza secures Air Operator Certificate from Australian authorities

Bonza has achieved its Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia and is now preparing to go on sale with its Sunshine Coast (Queensland) base, to be followed by a Melbourne base at a later date.

The budget airline, backed by U.S. private investment firm 777 Partners which also owns Canada’s Flair Airlines, is now ready to launch its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on an array of routes across the country. The fourth such aircraft was delivered in December 2022.

Tickets can only be purchased on the FlyBonza app or from local travel agents.