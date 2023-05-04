A plane of Boliviana de Aviación makes hard landing in Sao Paulo, losing a winglet in the process

Boliviana de Aviación (BoA) Boeing 737-800 registered CP-3151 has experienced an incident that frightened passengers, with a video emerging of the “terrible” landing that “almost cost everyone their lives”, according to a passenger on flight OB736 from Santa Cruz (Bolivia) to Sao Paulo Guarulhos (Brazil).

The force of the landing caused a piece of the wing to break off, and seats and parts of the roof fell to the ground.

The airline has yet to comment.

In recent weeks, there have been several other incidents involving BoA flights, including sudden braking that forced a plane to return to the landing area, and a plane that had to return for “technical reasons” because it couldn’t land in Cobija.