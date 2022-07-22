BOC Aviation places six Airbus A320neo with JetSMART Airlines

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce the placement of six Airbus A320NEO aircraft with South American ultra low-cost carrier JetSMART Airlines SpA (“JetSMART”). All six aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower® PW1100G-JM engines and are scheduled for delivery in 2024.

“We are excited to work with BOC Aviation in the management of our fleet plans towards becoming the ultra low cost carrier in South America” said Matt Bernier, CFO of JetSMART.

“We are delighted to welcome JetSMART as a new customer and we look forward to supporting the airline’s growth plans in the South American region,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “This transaction is testament to BOC Aviation’s ability to provide our customers with large-scale financing solutions as well as technologically advanced aircraft.”