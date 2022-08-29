Bluebird Nordic receives third Boeing 737-800BCF, continues to expand its fleet

Icelandic cargo airline Bluebird Nordic, a member of the Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide, has received another Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft (BCF), making it the third in the company’s cargo fleet.

The B737-800 is a part of Bluebird Nordic’s fleet renewal. Last year the company began its expansion, adding additional aircraft to its fleet, and are planning to continue doing so in the upcoming several years. The growing demand for cargo transport is one of the main reasons why Bluebird Nordic has been undergoing new development in its growth plan.

“So far, our and our customers’ experience operating the converted B737-800 is very positive,” said Audron? Keinyt?, CEO of Bluebird Nordic. “The aircraft are ensuring reliable operations – with impressive range and payload for an aircraft of this size. We are expecting five more aircraft before the end of the year, which will take us to eight -800s in our fleet, in addition to our B737 classic fleet.”

Bluebird Nordic will continue to add more B737-800s to its fleet in 2023.